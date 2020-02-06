Cwm LLC Invests $44,000 in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 68.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 430.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 34,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 25.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLW stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%.

About BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

