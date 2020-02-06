Cwm LLC Invests $44,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSCT. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $78,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

PSCT opened at $96.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.23. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $75.43 and a twelve month high of $100.79.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

