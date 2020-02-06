Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 229,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,186,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 36,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,344,000 after purchasing an additional 72,827 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $152,973.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRL opened at $157.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.99. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52-week low of $123.17 and a 52-week high of $161.39.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.08 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.29.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

