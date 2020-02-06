First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,386 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $47.84 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $48.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

