Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 175.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAK. Adelphi Capital LLP boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 8,991,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,174 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,158,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,333,000 after purchasing an additional 411,338 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,041,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,107,000 after purchasing an additional 385,573 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,602,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,639,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,866,000 after acquiring an additional 229,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TAK shares. Cowen started coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $19.97 on Thursday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $21.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

