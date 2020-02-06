Cwm LLC Sells 148 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DexCom by 358.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 279,121 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,656,000 after buying an additional 218,188 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,575,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 304,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,393,000 after buying an additional 132,058 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,308,000 after buying an additional 121,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 290,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,422,000 after buying an additional 85,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $238.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $247.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 199.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.80.

In related news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.56, for a total value of $333,519.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,539,476.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,846,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,030.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,927 shares of company stock valued at $8,964,790. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.