Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 122.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

BAM stock opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $63.25. The stock has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.08.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

