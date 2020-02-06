Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Icon by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Icon by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Icon by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Icon by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in Icon by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Icon in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Icon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.89.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $172.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $176.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.61.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

