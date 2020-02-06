Cwm LLC Acquires 746 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 1,264.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,228,000 after purchasing an additional 149,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,060,000 after acquiring an additional 590,634 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1,616.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 78,139 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $949,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,745,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,338.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,405,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TD Ameritrade stock opened at $50.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $57.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMTD shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. G.Research cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.95.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.