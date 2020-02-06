Cwm LLC Purchases New Stake in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CIO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. City Office REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.04%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

