Cwm LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 134.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Essent Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $388,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,570.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ESNT stock opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. Essent Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $226.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.35 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.58% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

