Cwm LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $195.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $159.00 and a one year high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

