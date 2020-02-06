Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 2,785 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bank of America by 25.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,592 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,903,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Bank of America by 110.6% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,266,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,214 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Bank of America by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $302.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.