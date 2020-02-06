Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 2,785 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bank of America by 25.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,592 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,903,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Bank of America by 110.6% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,266,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,214 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Bank of America by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $302.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 2,785 Shares of Bank of America Corp
Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 2,785 Shares of Bank of America Corp
Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Motorola Solutions Inc
Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Motorola Solutions Inc
Cottage Street Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co.
Cottage Street Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co.
Jack Henry & Associates – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes
Jack Henry & Associates – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes
Safehold Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity
Safehold Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity
Belden – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes
Belden – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report