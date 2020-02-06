Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,094,399,000 after buying an additional 502,772 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $49,924,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,239,000 after purchasing an additional 144,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,671,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,311,584,000 after purchasing an additional 125,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $20,147,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $176.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $117.79 and a fifty-two week high of $182.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.48%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

