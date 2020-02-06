Cottage Street Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,067,000 after buying an additional 969,474 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after buying an additional 895,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 814,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,500,000 after buying an additional 780,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

XOM opened at $62.73 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $59.89 and a one year high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.