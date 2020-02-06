Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY) recently:

1/31/2020 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $156.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Jack Henry & Associates was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/20/2020 – Jack Henry & Associates had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Jack Henry & Associates was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/7/2020 – Jack Henry & Associates was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jack Henry & Associates is riding on its core solutions which are aiding it in winning new core customer contracts. Moreover, growing adoption of these solutions is driving its top-line growth. Further, it is gaining traction among existing in-house core customers for migrating to private cloud services. Also, it is enjoying solid momentum in the payment segment. Ensenta buyout benefits are tailwinds. Further, the company’s growing core customer wins are likely to continue driving its business growth. However, slowdown in the license and in-house implementation revenues due to shift in customers’ preference to outsourced delivery from on-premise solutions is a headwind. Its aggressive acquisition strategy is taking a toll on the balance sheet, which is a concern. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry over a year.”

1/4/2020 – Jack Henry & Associates was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/4/2020 – Jack Henry & Associates was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2019 – Jack Henry & Associates was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/11/2019 – Jack Henry & Associates was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating.

12/10/2019 – Jack Henry & Associates was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $163.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.42. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $164.84.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $219,320.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $240,378.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

