Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $47.45 and last traded at $46.99, with a volume of 8990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.23.

Specifically, CEO Jay Sugarman purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $622,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,211,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,277,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 140,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,802 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAFE. ValuEngine upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Safehold in the third quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Safehold by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Safehold by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

