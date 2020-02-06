Belden (BDC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Belden (NYSE: BDC):

2/5/2020 – Belden had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Belden was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

1/27/2020 – Belden was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Belden was downgraded by analysts at Cross Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/15/2020 – Belden was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2020 – Belden was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/6/2020 – Belden was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

1/3/2020 – Belden was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2019 – Belden was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of BDC opened at $53.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average is $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.47. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $64.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.73 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 1,092.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,724,000 after buying an additional 664,274 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 218,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 899.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after buying an additional 151,902 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Belden by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 153,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 30,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

