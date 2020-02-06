Citrix Systems (CTXS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/31/2020 – Citrix Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/25/2020 – Citrix Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/23/2020 – Citrix Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2020 – Citrix Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2020 – Citrix Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2020 – Citrix Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $92.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2020 – Citrix Systems was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/23/2020 – Citrix Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2020 – Citrix Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2020 – Citrix Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to .
- 1/23/2020 – Citrix Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from to .
- 1/21/2020 – Citrix Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/8/2020 – Citrix Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/13/2019 – Citrix Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
NASDAQ CTXS opened at $122.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.00. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.35 and its 200-day moving average is $104.87.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $1,134,520.97. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,328.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $150,757.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,363 shares of company stock worth $4,227,455 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,016,398,000 after acquiring an additional 754,570 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
