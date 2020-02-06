Citrix Systems (CTXS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/31/2020 – Citrix Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/25/2020 – Citrix Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/23/2020 – Citrix Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Citrix Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Citrix Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Citrix Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $92.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Citrix Systems was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2020 – Citrix Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Citrix Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Citrix Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to .

1/23/2020 – Citrix Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from to .

1/21/2020 – Citrix Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Citrix Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/13/2019 – Citrix Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $122.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.00. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.35 and its 200-day moving average is $104.87.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $1,134,520.97. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,328.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $150,757.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,363 shares of company stock worth $4,227,455 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,016,398,000 after acquiring an additional 754,570 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

