Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,051 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Longbow Research raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $321.45 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.56 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,395.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

