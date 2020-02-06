Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Stock Holdings Raised by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 351,043 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after buying an additional 130,131 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LAZ opened at $43.77 on Thursday. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $721.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. Lazard had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAZ. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

In other Lazard news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $165,795.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

