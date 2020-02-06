Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 686,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,042,000 after buying an additional 418,356 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 517,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,645,000 after buying an additional 42,008 shares during the period. 43.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRL stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $48.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $696,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRL. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

