Copeland Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,373 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,720,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,227 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 464.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Xilinx stock opened at $88.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.67 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. Xilinx’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

