Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,687 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,630,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,136,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,429,000 after buying an additional 1,660,203 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.6% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,211,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,679,000 after buying an additional 501,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,635,000 after buying an additional 239,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after buying an additional 223,856 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.95. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $92.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

