Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 406 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,095 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V opened at $202.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.06. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $138.52 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $395.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.04.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

