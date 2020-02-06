Congress Park Capital LLC Has $5.03 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.7% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,967,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,096,000. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 target price (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 target price (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,313.78.

AMZN opened at $2,039.87 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,055.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,020.35 billion, a PE ratio of 89.08, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,876.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,812.47.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,975 shares of company stock worth $814,109,346 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

