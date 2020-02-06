Compass Capital Management Inc. Purchases 11,311 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 4.0% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $37,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after buying an additional 2,453,527 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,234,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after buying an additional 1,477,454 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 193.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,661,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,965,000 after buying an additional 1,094,696 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 129.3% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,033,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,763,000 after buying an additional 583,023 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

NYSE JNJ opened at $153.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $152.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

