Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.5% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $85.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.