Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Acquires C$25,000.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,124,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,562,059.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Robert Wares acquired 25,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,005.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

On Monday, January 20th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Robert Wares purchased 4,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,880.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Robert Wares purchased 36,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,200.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Robert Wares purchased 23,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Robert Wares purchased 26,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,660.00.

Shares of CVE OM opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.50. Osisko Metals Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$0.72. The company has a market cap of $84.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

