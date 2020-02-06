John D. Baker II Acquires 2,100 Shares of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) Stock

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) major shareholder John D. Baker II bought 2,100 shares of Patriot Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PATI stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62. Patriot Transportation Holding Inc has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of -0.09.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patriot Transportation stock. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 4.41% of Patriot Transportation worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 48.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Patriot Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

