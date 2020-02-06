Theodore W. Mowery Buys 1,063 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Theodore W. Mowery purchased 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $25,947.83.

MPB stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.63. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $29.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 49.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth $813,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 11.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,091,000 after buying an additional 110,423 shares during the period. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

