Jamie Cohen Sells 4,474 Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $36,597.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,501.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jamie Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Jamie Cohen sold 4,476 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $39,433.56.

Shares of ANGI opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANGI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,848,000 after acquiring an additional 789,726 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,759,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 341.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 590,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 456,932 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,458,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 409,501 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 2,194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 379,161 shares during the period. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.