JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CFO Sells $38,559.27 in Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares in the company, valued at $391,095.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.82.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 34.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 70,283 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 170,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,828 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $21,295,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 691,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 72,556 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBLU. Buckingham Research increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

