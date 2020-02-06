Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) EVP Lisa R. Cohn Sells 1,048 Shares

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $55,774.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,251.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AIV opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $47.55 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The company had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 52.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 22.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

