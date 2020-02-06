Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) CFO Bill Korn Sells 12,295 Shares

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) CFO Bill Korn sold 12,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $60,860.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,700 shares in the company, valued at $117,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.73. Medical Transcription Billing Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing Corp will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Thursday, January 9th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

