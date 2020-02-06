Ann Mather Sells 31 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Ann Mather sold 654 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total value of $915,626.16.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,341.55, for a total value of $42,929.60.

On Monday, December 2nd, Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,448.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,503.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,411.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,283.40. The firm has a market cap of $998.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.98 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,576.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

