Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) CFO Buys $73,520.00 in Stock

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $73,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GHM opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 0.67. Graham Co. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $23.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 million. Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Graham Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GHM shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Graham in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 73,793 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,661,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 1.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

