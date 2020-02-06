Insider Buying: Ironbark Zinc Limited (ASX:IBG) Insider Purchases 3,916,763 Shares of Stock

Ironbark Zinc Limited (ASX:IBG) insider Danny Segman purchased 3,916,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$47,001.16 ($33,334.15).

Danny Segman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Danny Segman purchased 83,237 shares of Ironbark Zinc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$998.84 ($708.40).

On Friday, January 17th, Danny Segman purchased 1,000,000 shares of Ironbark Zinc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$13,000.00 ($9,219.86).

On Wednesday, January 15th, Danny Segman purchased 500,000 shares of Ironbark Zinc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$6,500.00 ($4,609.93).

On Friday, January 10th, Danny Segman purchased 1,487,472 shares of Ironbark Zinc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$17,849.66 ($12,659.34).

On Friday, January 3rd, Danny Segman purchased 87,001 shares of Ironbark Zinc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$1,131.01 ($802.14).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Danny Segman acquired 908,183 shares of Ironbark Zinc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$10,898.20 ($7,729.22).

Shares of ASX:IBG opened at A$0.01 ($0.01) on Thursday. Ironbark Zinc Limited has a 52-week low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of A$0.03 ($0.02). The stock has a market cap of $11.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.02.

Ironbark Zinc Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Greenland and Australia. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, lead, and base and precious metals. Its principal project is the Citronen project in northern-Greenland. The company was formerly known as Ironbark Gold Limited and changed its name to Ironbark Zinc Limited in November 2009.

