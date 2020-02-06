Insider Buying: MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) insider Peter Montgomery purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.80 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of A$75,980.00 ($53,886.52).

Shares of MFF stock opened at A$3.60 ($2.55) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 32.67 and a quick ratio of 32.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.34. MFF Capital Investments Ltd has a one year low of A$2.62 ($1.86) and a one year high of A$3.85 ($2.73).

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

