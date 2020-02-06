Coastal Investment Management L.P. Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Coastal Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,826,000. S&P Global makes up approximately 5.0% of Coastal Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $294.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.34. The company has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $300.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.73.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

