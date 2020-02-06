Coastal Investment Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Coastal Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 388,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $21,727,000. Blackstone Group comprises 15.8% of Coastal Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Coastal Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Blackstone Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BX stock opened at $63.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.40. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $64.18.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clarus Gp L.P. Blackstone purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,463,512 shares of company stock valued at $52,698,582. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

