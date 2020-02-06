Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,515 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.2% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $825,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 310,955 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 196,241 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $179.90 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $104.26 and a 1 year high of $184.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.93. The stock has a market cap of $1,368.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

