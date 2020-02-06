CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,812 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.28.

Shares of PPG opened at $124.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.36 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

