CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 5,613 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Unilever by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UN stock opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Unilever NV has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 55.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.