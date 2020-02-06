CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 615.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 251,523 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 18,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 72 shares of company stock worth $4,373. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $67.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

