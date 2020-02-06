CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 7,588 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,588 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $38.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This is an increase from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

