Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBHS. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.4% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $72.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $72.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 80,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $5,073,287.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. Insiders sold 132,826 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,263 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

