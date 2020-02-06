CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 300.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,085 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,080 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays cut GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. New Street Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $45.07 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.80.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.