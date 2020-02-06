CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 5,552 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after buying an additional 373,372 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Progressive by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,776,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,015,000 after buying an additional 308,210 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,130,000 after buying an additional 306,002 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,078,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,528,000 after buying an additional 67,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,700,000 after buying an additional 145,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,090,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

