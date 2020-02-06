CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 462 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Mercury Systems worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 7.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $458,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,195,863.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,563 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $80.93 on Thursday. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $57.71 and a 12-month high of $89.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.98.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

